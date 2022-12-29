New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN) Announces Dividend of $0.50

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:NYMTN traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 24,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,806. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $25.89.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.