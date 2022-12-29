New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Sunday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYMTL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.86. The company had a trading volume of 7,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,504. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $24.97.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

