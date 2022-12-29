NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a growth of 218.9% from the November 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:NXGL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.23. 12,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,825. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. NEXGEL has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.10.

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter. NEXGEL had a negative return on equity of 57.42% and a negative net margin of 278.85%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NEXGEL stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NEXGEL, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NXGL Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.36% of NEXGEL as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

