NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,101 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.4% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after buying an additional 3,505,846 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,458,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,270 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $88,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,832,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.93 and its 200-day moving average is $82.01. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $167.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.