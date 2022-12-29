Nexum (NEXM) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $829.00 Million

Nexum (NEXM) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. During the last seven days, Nexum has traded 50.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nexum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexum has a total market capitalization of $829.00 million and $324,744.07 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nexum Token Profile

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai.

Buying and Selling Nexum

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

