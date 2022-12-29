Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Down 77.7% in December

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 77.7% from the November 30th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nightfood Price Performance

NGTF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. 135,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,549. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15. Nightfood has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.24.

Nightfood Company Profile

Nightfood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of sleep-friendly snack food products in the United States. It offers ice cream, chips, and cookies under the Nightfood brand. The company sells its products through retailers and distributors. Nightfood Holdings, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Tarrytown, New York.

