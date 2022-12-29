Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Down 77.7% in December

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 77.7% from the November 30th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NGTF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. 135,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,549. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.15. Nightfood has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.24.
