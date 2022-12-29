Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.39 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 27,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,878,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Nikola from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nikola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Nikola Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nikola

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,011,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Russell sold 927,429 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $1,984,698.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,959,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,222.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,256,605 shares of company stock worth $8,606,555 in the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,993,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,687,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,777,000 after purchasing an additional 992,084 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 1,320.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,001,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 931,310 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 1,055.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 926,514 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 17.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,539,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,366,000 after buying an additional 831,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

