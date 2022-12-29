Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Short Interest Down 94.5% in December

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 94.5% from the November 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NKRKY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.05. 775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,352. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1831 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Nokian Renkaat Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nokian Renkaat Oyj from €8.00 ($8.51) to €9.00 ($9.57) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Nordics, Russia, the rest of Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

