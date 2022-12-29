Noram Lithium (CVE:NRM) Shares Down 3.8%

Noram Lithium Corp. (CVE:NRM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.77. Approximately 85,642 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 49,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Noram Lithium Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 27.01 and a quick ratio of 26.78. The company has a market cap of C$68.41 million and a PE ratio of -10.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.55.

Noram Lithium Company Profile

Noram Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. Its flagship property is the Zeus Lithium project that covers an area of approximately 1,113 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Noram Ventures Inc and changed its name to Noram Lithium Corp.

Further Reading

