Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.03 and last traded at $20.18. 38,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 36,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

Northern Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.64.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.2938 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Northern Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northern Trust stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. ( NASDAQ:NTRSO Get Rating ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

