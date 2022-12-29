Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.36.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $539.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $364.62 and a 52 week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

