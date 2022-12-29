Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00). Approximately 1,256,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 7,141,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.26 ($0.00).

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of £1.98 million and a P/E ratio of -2.65.

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of hydrocarbon resources in the United States. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Mesquite asset, which covers an area of 1,984 net acres located on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin, Texas. It also holds a 100% working interest (WI) in pine mills oilfield and caballos creek oilfield; 32.5% WI in caballos creek oilfield; and 50-100% WI leases located in the Permian Basin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostra Terra Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.