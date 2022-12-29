NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Purchased by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in NRG Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,972,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,476,000 after purchasing an additional 298,701 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in NRG Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,660,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,147,000 after purchasing an additional 113,422 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP grew its position in NRG Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,383,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,413,000 after purchasing an additional 74,691 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. Bank of America raised NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NRG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG Energy stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.20. The company had a trading volume of 14,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,585,637. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.85. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NRG Energy news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NRG Energy news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

