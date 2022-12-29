Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Up 10.8%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) shares shot up 10.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $11.14. 6,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 342,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NRIX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.50% and a negative net margin of 436.66%. On average, research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $224,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 34.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

