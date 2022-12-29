Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 33,824 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,758,227 shares.The stock last traded at $73.53 and had previously closed at $73.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. HSBC lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutrien

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in Nutrien by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Nutrien by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 667,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,167,000 after purchasing an additional 191,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.