Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Up 96.1% in December

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 96.1% from the November 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NUW stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.79. 1,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,237. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $16.89.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 64,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

