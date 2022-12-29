Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Up 96.1% in December

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 96.1% from the November 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NUW stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.79. 1,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,237. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.76. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $16.89.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
