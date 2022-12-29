Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 106.8% from the November 30th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 71,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUO traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $12.61. 56,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,835. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $16.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0384 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

