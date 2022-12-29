NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,083 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHRW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.31.

Insider Activity

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 2.2 %

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CHRW traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,576. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.57 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

