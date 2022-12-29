NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,975 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 111.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,539 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH traded up $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $57.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.72. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

