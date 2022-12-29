NuWave Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 0.8% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $3.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.67. 1,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,249,734. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $195.24 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.34. The firm has a market cap of $62.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 32.48%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $223.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.32.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

