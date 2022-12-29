NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $494,000 in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,176,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,727,000 after purchasing an additional 73,507 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Church & Dwight by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,270,000 after buying an additional 1,095,598 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,995,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,226,000 after buying an additional 128,818 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,905,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,231,000 after acquiring an additional 24,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,601,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,028,000 after acquiring an additional 300,049 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.35. 2,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,384,674. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.17. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

