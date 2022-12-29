NuWave Investment Management LLC Invests $625,000 in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 23.9% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 10.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Caledonia Investments PLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 15.8% in the third quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 101,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,642,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 8.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 547,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,062,000 after buying an additional 44,145 shares during the period. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $389,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.73.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of MCO traded up $7.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $280.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.51.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.16). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.41%.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

