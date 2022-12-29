NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000. Progressive accounts for about 2.1% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 9.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,927,000 after buying an additional 55,106 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at $418,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 244.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 80.8% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,470 shares of company stock worth $11,932,592 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.66. 3,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,170. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.00, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $100.81 and a one year high of $134.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGR shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.77.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

