NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New $563,000 Investment in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 112.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Centene by 145.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Centene by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.90. 4,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,252,736. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.58. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

