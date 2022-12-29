NuWave Investment Management LLC Makes New $887,000 Investment in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000. Waste Connections comprises about 1.0% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 193.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699,706 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 5,087.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,612,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,046,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,727,000 after acquiring an additional 474,923 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 617,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,347,000 after purchasing an additional 397,975 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,178,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,118,000 after purchasing an additional 358,587 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE WCN traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.83. The company had a trading volume of 10,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,302. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $137.22 and its 200 day moving average is $134.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

