NuWave Investment Management LLC Purchases 8,185 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 483.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,879 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,185 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 23.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after buying an additional 32,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,683.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 159,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 150,398 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $1,005,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,436,395.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,129.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,262 shares of company stock worth $12,611,251. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Morgan Stanley raised Restaurant Brands International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. OTR Global raised Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.94.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.27. 12,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,185. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

