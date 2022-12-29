NuWave Investment Management LLC Sells 4,143 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

NuWave Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,143 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in PayPal by 28,420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659,350 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund lifted its position in PayPal by 674.9% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147,478 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in PayPal by 410.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after buying an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after buying an additional 5,438,958 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.31. The company had a trading volume of 168,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,933,418. The firm has a market cap of $80.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $196.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

