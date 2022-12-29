NuWave Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 56,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,859,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $37,469,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $11,083,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,307,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $9,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 200,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,909,800. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBD. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.