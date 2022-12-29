NXM 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $63,099.01 (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $37.81 or 0.00227125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $249.31 million and $63,099.01 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00012710 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00036672 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005837 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018966 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00024058 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 37.56761128 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $62,714.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.