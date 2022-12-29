Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 494.4% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nyxoah

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. raised its position in Nyxoah by 7.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 150.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the second quarter worth about $265,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the second quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Nyxoah Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NYXH traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 26,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,226. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nyxoah has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $23.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nyxoah will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.

