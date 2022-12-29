O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut O2Micro International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ OIIM traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.41. The company had a trading volume of 73,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,088. The company has a market capitalization of $128.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 0.62. O2Micro International has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.90.

O2Micro International ( NASDAQ:OIIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O2Micro International will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OIIM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in O2Micro International by 120.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 38,471 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 91,588 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,825,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,132 shares in the last quarter. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

