Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Trading Up 0.2%

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80. Approximately 155 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $50.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.51.
Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter.
About Oak Ridge Financial Services
Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.
