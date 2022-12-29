OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.72

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on OC Oerlikon from CHF 8.50 to CHF 8 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get OC Oerlikon alerts:

OC Oerlikon Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79.

OC Oerlikon Company Profile

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.