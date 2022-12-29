OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) shares were down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 50,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 48,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72.

OceanaGold Company Profile

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

