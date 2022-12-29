OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Short Interest Down 76.2% in December

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, a drop of 76.2% from the November 30th total of 548,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 265,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OceanPal stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 250,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Veriti Management LLC owned 2.84% of OceanPal at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

OceanPal stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.24. 789,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,360. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.38. OceanPal has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $23.20.

OceanPal Inc focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of October 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of four dry bulk carriers, which include two Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 496,374 deadweight tons.

