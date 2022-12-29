On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Acquired by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in ON were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 31.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 108,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 25,995 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 4.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,336,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 61,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of ON during the second quarter worth $3,538,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 18.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 13,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. 17.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONON stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,616. On Holding AG has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $40.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.65.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $339.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.75 million. ON had a negative net margin of 10.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. On average, analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Williams Trading downgraded ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on ON in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. William Blair cut ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ON from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ON from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

