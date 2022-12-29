Ontology Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $129.95 million and approximately $8.66 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ontology has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000897 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,192.25 or 0.07201650 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00030337 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00067313 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00055186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00024432 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007999 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001604 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

