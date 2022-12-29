OpenBlox Price Reaches $0.0011 (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. OpenBlox has a market cap of $75.30 million and $403,569.95 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OpenBlox token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OpenBlox Profile

OpenBlox’s genesis date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

