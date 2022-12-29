Orbs (ORBS) Market Cap Hits $60.80 Million

Orbs (ORBS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Orbs token can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 7% against the dollar. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $60.80 million and $858,655.50 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs was first traded on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 tokens. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orbs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Orbs Network is an open, decentralized and public blockchain infrastructure executed by a secure network of permissionless validators using Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.Orbs is set up as a separate decentralized execution layer operating between existing L1/L2 solutions and the application layer, as part of a tiered blockchain stack, without moving liquidity onto a new chain. Orbs acts as an L3 “decentralized backend”, enhancing the capabilities of existing smart contracts and aiming to open up a whole new spectrum of possibilities for Web 3.0, DeFi, NFTs and GameFi.Orbs was founded in 2017 and launched its mainnet and token in March of 2019. Orbs is being developed by a dedicated team of more than 30 people, with offices in Tel Aviv, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.”

