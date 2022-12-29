Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) Shares Down 4.6%

Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.82 and last traded at C$0.83. Approximately 160,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 531,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Orca Gold Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$216.51 million and a P/E ratio of -11.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

About Orca Gold

(Get Rating)

Orca Gold Inc in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. It primarily explores for gold. The company principally owns a 70% interest in Block 14 Gold located in the Republic of Sudan. Orca Gold Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orca Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orca Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.