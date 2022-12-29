Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) CEO John Bissell Sells 150,000 Shares

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) CEO John Bissell sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $687,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,215,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,568,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Bissell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 11th, John Bissell sold 7,700 shares of Origin Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $43,582.00.

Origin Materials Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of ORGN stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.49. 1,183,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,229. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 23.02, a quick ratio of 23.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $640.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Origin Materials ( NASDAQ:ORGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Origin Materials in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Origin Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Origin Materials in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Origin Materials during the second quarter worth about $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Origin Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Origin Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Micromidas, Inc, doing business as Origin Materials, produces and commercializes plant-based PET plastic. It develops a platform for turning the carbon found in biomass into useful materials, while capturing carbon in the process. The company serves tire filler, carbon black, agriculture, and activated carbon markets.

