OriginTrail (TRAC) Trading Down 4.9% This Week

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $60.73 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

