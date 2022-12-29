Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Oxbridge Re from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.02. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $7.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

