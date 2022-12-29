Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Oxbridge Re from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.
Oxbridge Re Stock Performance
NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.02. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $7.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Company Profile
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
