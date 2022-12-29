Oxford Nanopore Technologies (OTC:ONTTF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (OTC:ONTTF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 15,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 11,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

ONTTF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 710 ($8.57) to GBX 720 ($8.69) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 750 ($9.05) to GBX 650 ($7.84) in a report on Sunday, September 25th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

