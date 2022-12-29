Pachira Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 6.4% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $483.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $479.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.19. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $351.55 and a 52 week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

