Pachira Investments Inc. Purchases 234 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pachira Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.8% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pachira Investments Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,452 shares of company stock worth $3,594,051 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

COST opened at $452.99 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $201.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $494.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

