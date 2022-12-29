Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Trading Down 6.9%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.16. 29,993 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,326,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGY shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $185.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,964,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter worth about $6,270,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,660,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

