Palouse Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 763.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $362,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,867.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $64.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.31. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $627.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.36 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.63%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

