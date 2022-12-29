Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,255 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKAM. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.86.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $83.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.71. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.28 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 279 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.85 per share, with a total value of $25,068.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,395.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 279 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.85 per share, with a total value of $25,068.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,395.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,450 shares of company stock valued at $125,191 and have sold 10,240 shares valued at $929,818. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.