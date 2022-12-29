Palouse Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,118 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,626,179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,372,733,000 after purchasing an additional 284,398 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,228,439,000 after purchasing an additional 456,733 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,680,664,000 after buying an additional 6,744,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,844,845 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,016,010,000 after buying an additional 44,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Susquehanna dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KGI Securities downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $151.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $234.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.65.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.